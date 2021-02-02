Short Interest in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Increases By 86.5%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the December 31st total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Capstone Turbine news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $32,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,156 shares of company stock worth $34,772 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the third quarter worth about $282,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPST opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.79. Capstone Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million. Analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

