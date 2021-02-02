Short Interest in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Rises By 39.0%

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other Cerecor news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $35,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,577,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,116 in the last three months. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cerecor by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cerecor by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cerecor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerecor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,772 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERC opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerecor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

