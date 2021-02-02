Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Grows By 43.4%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE CEA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.49.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CEA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

