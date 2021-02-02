Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Decreases By 19.9%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,434,600 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 1,791,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 462.8 days.

EMRAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of EMRAF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. Emera has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $46.07.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

