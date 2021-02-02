Short Interest in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Declines By 19.4%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 753,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

In other news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total value of $301,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,845.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $14.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.93. The stock had a trading volume of 280,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,229. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $371.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.95 and a 200 day moving average of $325.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

