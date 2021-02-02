Short Interest in Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Grows By 79.5%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHHF opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Freshii has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of May 12, 2020, the company operated 470 restaurant in 16 countries worldwide.

