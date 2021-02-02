Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Grows By 88.7%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GGN opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 43.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 67,560 shares in the last quarter.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

