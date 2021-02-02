Short Interest in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Increases By 19.3%

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,720,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 15,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Benchmark increased their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,334,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,937,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

