Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Expands By 91.9%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,000 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the December 31st total of 327,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of IMPACT Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

ISVLF opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.98.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

