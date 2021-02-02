Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Rises By 63.6%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,123,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 236,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

