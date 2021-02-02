Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Rises By 67.6%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 718.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $289,000.

