Short Interest in Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Drops By 39.4%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Know Labs stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 34,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,168. Know Labs has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Get Know Labs alerts:

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.