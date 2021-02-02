Short Interest in Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Declines By 19.7%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS LGIQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Logiq has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Get Logiq alerts:

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Logiq had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logiq will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc provides mobile business applications. The company operates a platform-as-a-service software used on mobile smartphones for small-to-medium-sized businesses to create native mobile applications for Apple's iOS and Google Android. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore and India; AtoZPay mobile payments platform; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.