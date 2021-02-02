Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Expands By 61.9%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $147,908.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,386.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

MGU opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

