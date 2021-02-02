Short Interest in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Declines By 27.8%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,200 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $5.72 on Tuesday, hitting $143.30. 196,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,803. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $192,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,930,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

