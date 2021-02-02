Short Interest in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Decreases By 46.0%

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the December 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Mesabi Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MSB opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $329.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The mining company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 173.85% and a net margin of 89.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

