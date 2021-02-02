Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Declines By 21.4%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 34,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 279,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MOGU in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MOGU in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MOGU in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MOGU during the third quarter worth $2,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOGU remained flat at $$2.35 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 93,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,925. MOGU has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $226.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 309.58%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MOGU in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

