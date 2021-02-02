Short Interest in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Increases By 54.9%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the December 31st total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Myomo stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Myomo has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.42. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 137.85% and a negative net margin of 237.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myomo will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Myomo at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYO shares. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

