Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Decreases By 40.0%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 136,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 180.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 238,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 153,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,028. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

