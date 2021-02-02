Short Interest in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Declines By 26.9%

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,400 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 1,085,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of NTDOY stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.46. 1,778,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,118. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.46. Nintendo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nintendo in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Nintendo by 82.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Nintendo in the third quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Nintendo by 39.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

