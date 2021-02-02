Short Interest in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Drops By 41.0%

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE NAZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. 8,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,077. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

