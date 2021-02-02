Short Interest in Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Grows By 80.0%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $638.99 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on PANDY shares. DNB Markets downgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Danske downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

