Short Interest in PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Drops By 25.6%

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,300 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 4,005,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,568.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVJTY remained flat at $$17.06 during trading on Tuesday. PAO Severstal has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69.

Get PAO Severstal alerts:

About PAO Severstal

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two divisions, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PAO Severstal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAO Severstal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.