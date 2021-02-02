Short Interest in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Declines By 40.7%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,100 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 648,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDSB. HC Wainwright upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

NASDAQ PDSB traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 633.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 206,237 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

