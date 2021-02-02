Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Increases By 74.7%

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the December 31st total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PCI stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.