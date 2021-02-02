Short Interest in Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Grows By 89.1%

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 28.84% of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF alerts:

Shares of PY opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.