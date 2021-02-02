Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Declines By 43.5%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QABSY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. 1,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.68. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Qantas Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

