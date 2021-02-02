Short Interest in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Increases By 42.0%

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 200,420 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 189,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 181,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 76,248 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SMM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.48.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

