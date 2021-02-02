Short Interest in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Increases By 49.7%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the December 31st total of 934,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVM. Roth Capital increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 213,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.