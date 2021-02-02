Short Interest in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Declines By 18.5%

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 108,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a market cap of $313.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.81.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on SMBK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.