Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Declines By 20.5%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONVY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Sonova stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,137. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sonova has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

