Short Interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Expands By 24.7%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 937,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANY opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.91. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $5.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

