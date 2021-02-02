Short Interest in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Increases By 63.6%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUNW opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $283.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 133.44% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunworks will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.