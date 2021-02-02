Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Expands By 28.1%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TIIAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.78.

Several research firms recently commented on TIIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

