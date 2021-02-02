Short Interest in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Increases By 24.2%

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 233,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE NTB traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. 905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,958. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

