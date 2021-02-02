Short Interest in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Decreases By 27.3%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. 46,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $48.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The ODP will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in The ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

