Short Interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Expands By 56.6%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the December 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $209.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.79. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Theratechnologies by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Theratechnologies by 230.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mackie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

