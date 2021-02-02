Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Grows By 89.4%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the December 31st total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tosoh stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. Tosoh has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.