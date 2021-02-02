Short Interest in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Grows By 37.8%

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TCI stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.38 million, a P/E ratio of 208.02 and a beta of 0.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

