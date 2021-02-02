Short Interest in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Declines By 31.8%

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,240,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 15,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,256,000 after purchasing an additional 363,891 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,603,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 189,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 155,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 449,044 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.