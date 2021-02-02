Short Interest in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Declines By 31.8%

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,240,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 15,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,256,000 after purchasing an additional 363,891 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,603,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 189,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 155,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 449,044 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.
TRIP opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.48.
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.
About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.
