Short Interest in Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Expands By 21.7%

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.

WSCC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. 6,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,415. Waterside Capital has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Waterside Capital

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

