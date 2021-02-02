Short Interest in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Decreases By 37.3%

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,300 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 411,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Watford during the second quarter valued at $2,208,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in Watford by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 303,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 76,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watford by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 70,467 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Watford in the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Watford by 102.9% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Watford alerts:

WTRE opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. Watford has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $688.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.