Short Interest in Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Rises By 26.5%

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,141,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 4,064,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.25.

SPGYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

