Short Interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Grows By 72.6%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the December 31st total of 5,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 58.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after buying an additional 6,791,719 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,524 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,073 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,667 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB set a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.52.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.