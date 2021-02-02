Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:GCTAY opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.