Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

