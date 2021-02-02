Sierra Wireless, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.00) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Wireless in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SWIR. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $694.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after buying an additional 282,622 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 258,222 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 373,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 88,779 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,127,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,217,000 after buying an additional 306,326 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.