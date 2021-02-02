Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.67

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 4792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,011,310 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,987,000 after buying an additional 149,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after buying an additional 547,718 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,558,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,886,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 242,361 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after buying an additional 226,603 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

