Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) (CVE:VIPR) Shares Gap Down to $0.51

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) (CVE:VIPR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.46. Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 5,740 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$35.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) Company Profile (CVE:VIPR)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.