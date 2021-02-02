Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Update

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,368,400 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 19,966,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 271.0 days.

Shares of SBMFF opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.92.

Get Sino Biopharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Chinese Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Yinishu tablets, Shoufu tablets, Anxian capsules, and Qianping injections; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules and Yigu injections.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.